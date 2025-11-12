WWE 2K25 Releases Final DLC Pack Featuring 5 Golden Era Legends

WWE 2K25 today released its fifth and final character DLC pack, the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, featuring five legendary Superstars from WWE’s Golden Era.

The pack includes Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice. All five wrestlers were prominent figures during the 1980s Saturday Night’s Main Event television specials that helped establish WWE as a global entertainment phenomenon.

In addition to the five playable characters, the DLC includes over 60 new moves and taunts. MyFACTION cards are also available for each Superstar in the pack.

The Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack can be purchased individually or is included with the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, Ringside Pass, Farewell Tour Edition, Bloodline Edition, and Deadman Edition.

WWE 2K25 is currently the highest-rated game in franchise history on Xbox. The game continues to receive support through MyFACTION Live Events, with an upcoming Persona Card featuring the WrestleMania 41 version of Penta set to be released soon.

All five legends in the pack are WWE Hall of Famers. Ventura later became governor of Minnesota and transitioned to Hollywood. Orndorff competed in the main event of the first WrestleMania. Santana won the 1989 King of the Ring tournament and held multiple championships during his career.