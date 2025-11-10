WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition Available For Pre-Order

WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition is now available for fans to pre-order. This marks the first time the WWE 2K series has come to mobile devices since 2015. The game will be available to anyone with an active Netflix subscription. Almost a year after its initial announcement, it was officially announced on November 10 that the pro-wrestling video game is now available to pre-order on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

The news was shared on the Netflix Games social media platform, X, alongside a brief gameplay trailer. The post highlighted some of the game’s features.

Experience action-packed WWE matches, dynamic broadcast-style gameplay, authentic arena entrances and immersive commentary from WWE announcers all in the palm of your hand. Pre-register now to play WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition soon on mobile devices.

As per the App Store listing, WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition is expected to release on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The mobile edition of WWE 2K25 will be more limited than the full game available on PC and gaming consoles. A part of the limitations will be visible in the roster size, in-game features, creative suite, and match types.

Interestingly, a career mode unique to this version of the game will also be present. In this mode, players can take control of a superstar of their choice and complete a series of matches to increase stats and ratings.

This mobile release follows the launch of the main WWE 2K25 title on consoles and PC, which was released on March 14, 2025, and featured a Showcase mode centered around The Bloodline. This news also comes shortly after publisher Take-Two revealed in an earnings report that WWE 2K26 is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.