WWE 2K25 for Switch 2 and WrestleMania 41 DLC Pack Released

WWE 2K25’s highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 Pack officially released today (July 23, 2025), bringing exclusive content celebrating WrestleMania 41 to the popular wrestling game.

What’s Included:

The WrestleMania 41 Pack features:

WrestleMania 41 Arena (detailed Allegiant Stadium recreation)

Aleister Black (surprise debut addition to WWE 2K25)

Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania 41 attire)

Jey Uso (WrestleMania 41 attire)

MyFACTION Persona Cards for all three superstars

Release Timeline:

Bloodline Edition owners received early access to the WrestleMania 41 Arena on June 25, 2025, with the playable superstars unlocking on the full release date of July 23, 2025.

Availability:

The pack is included with WWE 2K25’s Bloodline Edition or available for separate purchase across all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Notable Features:

The arena recreation features authentic design elements from the real WrestleMania 41 event, including the stadium’s distinctive roof structure and updated LED screens for an immersive experience. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso showcase their authentic WrestleMania 41 looks, with Cody featuring his elaborate entrance attire.

Aleister Black’s inclusion was a surprise addition that adds depth to both the main roster and MyFACTION mode, marking his debut in the WWE 2K25 roster.

WWE 2K25 Released for Nintendo Switch 2

Also today, WWE 2K25 has been released for the new Nintendo Switch 2 console.