WWE 2K26 Officially Confirmed for Fiscal Year 2026

Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed the development of WWE 2K26 during its latest earnings call. According to information compiled by The SmackDown Hotel, the wrestling title is set for release during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026 (April 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026).

The announcement follows the successful launch of WWE 2K25, which released on March 14, 2025 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, with Deadman and Bloodline special editions arriving March 7.

WWE 2K Mobile also confirmed for release this Fall 2025 in partnership with Netflix#WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/HN4vRMY8Bn — SmackDown Hotel (@TheSDHotel) May 16, 2025

Take-Two also confirmed WWE 2K Mobile is in development for release in Fall 2025 in partnership with Netflix. As shown in Take-Two’s future lineup schedule, this mobile expansion will bring the wrestling experience to a new platform.

WWE 2K26 joins Take-Two’s fiscal 2026 roster alongside other major titles including Borderlands 4 (September 12, 2025) and Mafia: The Old Country (August 8, 2025). The publisher has expressed confidence in achieving “sequential increases and record levels of Net Bookings” in upcoming fiscal years.

For wrestling game fans, this announcement confirms the continuation of the franchise’s annual release schedule.