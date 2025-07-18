WWE/AAA Plotting Against Alberto El Patron, Claims Ex-WWE Talent

WWE is trying to force Alberto El Patron out of AAA despite him being one of lucha libre’s “greatest legends,” according to former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich. Though WWE announced its acquisition of AAA three months ago, the promotion has so far avoided making reference to El Patron on TV.

Speaking to “Lucha Libre Online,” Savinovich, a former WWE commentator, claimed the promotion wants El Patron gone from AAA.

“What will happen to Alberto del Rio? He wasn’t even present at the AAA-WWE inauguration in Los Angeles. Alberto was dethroned by Hijo del Vikingo as Mega Champion. “AAA and WWE trying to push one of the greatest legends of lucha libre out the door… Does honesty, sacrifice, loyalty, great work mean nothing anymore?”

El Patron competed for years in WWE as Alberto Del Rio, though he has a rocky relationship with the company. In 2014, Alberto was let go after a backstage altercation with a worker. After being rehired the following year, Alberto was cut in 2016 amidst a volatile relationship with Saraya.

Outside of WWE, El Patron has carved a name for himself as one of the biggest stars AAA has seen in years. Despite all that, WWE has done all it can to avoid acknowledging El Patron and his efforts. It was recently claimed that WWE had rehired El Patron, though it was later clarified that WWE had simply acquired his pre-existing AA contract.

Alberto himself has said in the past that he believes he will return to WWE one day. But despite WWE and AAA being closer connected than ever before, his plans for a return seem further away than ever.