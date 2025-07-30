WWE and AAA Launch New Era with Mexico Performance Center

WWE’s acquisition of AAA is already reshaping the future of Lucha Libre as a new training facility is coming to Mexico. In an interview with Superluchas, AAA representative Ernesto Campo confirmed that the new training facility is currently in development when discussing AAA’s future plans under WWE.

“One of them is that the new AAA will have a Performance Center, which will be inaugurated around mid-2026. It’s expected to have both Mexican and American trainers who will help polish the wrestling style of AAA stars.”

While this all sounds similar to WWE’s Performance Center, there will be some key differences. While WWE’s PC in Orlando also plays home to events, the focus on AAA’s Performance Center is strictly training.

“For now, there are no plans for an arena. In the U.S., there’s a division between the Performance Center and the Capital Wrestling Center, where NXT events are recorded. To my knowledge, there’s no such plan here.”

The center will focus on every element of WWE-style presentation — from in-ring technique to mic skills and character development. Mexican trainers will even head to Orlando first to get acquainted with the system they’ll be expected to implement.

“The idea is for wrestlers to train, learn the WWE style, work on mic skills, and develop their characters. Yes. In fact, the Mexican coaches would first spend time in Orlando to learn the style they’re supposed to teach.”

WWE announced it’s acquisition of AAA in April and already, WWE’s influence has been felt. In addition to the highly-praised Worlds Collide event, WWE talents have been at other AAA events, including plans for the upcoming TripleMania.

AAA is home to several rising stars who now could have a future on WWE programming. Whether these rising stars end up in WWE, AAA, or both, the groundwork is officially being laid.