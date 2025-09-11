WWExAAA Worlds Collide To Stream Live On YouTube

Worlds Collide, the latest crossover event between WWE and AAA, will stream live on YouTube, Paul Levesque has confirmed. On X, WWE’s Chief Content Officer shared the huge news.

Worlds Collide will see six matches take place from the iconic Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center. The show will be headlined by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo putting his gold on the line against Dominik Mysterio. Though Vikingo is a face and Mysterio is a heel, the AAA crowd have been hostile to the Mega Champion and have loved seeing Mysterio in his AAA appearances so far.

Other highlights will see title matches for the World Tag Team and Latin American Championships, as well as a contest to determine the next challenger for AAA’s Reina de Reinas Championship. Other WWE names confirmed include Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, Ethan Page, the New Day, and Natalya, along many more.

Worlds Collide: Las Vegas will be held as part of Mexican independence day weekend, adding to the buzz surrounding the event. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from the show as the YouTube stream opens the event up to a wider audience than ever before.