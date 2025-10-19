WWE-Backed AI Platform Pitches Bobby Lashley Return With Japan Obsession

Bobby Lashley could return to WWE with an obsession with Japanese culture and history, at least according to a WWE-backed AI program. In September 2025, WWE hired Cyrus Kowsari as the new Senior Director of Creative Strategy, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque introduced Kowsari to staff, sharing that he will lead WWE’s transition to AI-based storytelling and integrate AI into creative services.

WWE currently has a contract with Writer AI, a platform trained on WWE content to generate storyline ideas. One such AI-generated pitch suggested a new gimmick for Lashley centered around his fascination with Japan — a clear misfire, given that Lashley left WWE in 2024 and is now part of AEW, where he is a former World Tag Team Champion.

The use of AI has been a source of controversy among fans. When El Grande Americano debuted earlier this year, fans slammed WWE for using AI-generated images in a video vignette. More recently, Zoey Stark debunked an AI-generated video claiming she has retired. Stark is currently out of action due to an injury suffered in May.

The cover illustrator WWE 2K24 rejected claims they used AI for the game’s cover, showing how the issue with AI isn’t just confined to live action. Nevertheless, WWE remains focused on bringing in AI-generated storylines, even with this unfortunate idea for Bobby Lashley.