Update On WWE Using AI For Its Programming, Human Writers

More has come to light about WWE’s reported plans to use AI to craft storylines, as the company isn’t letting the machines take over just yet. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp cleared up the confusion during a Q&A, sharing that the use of AI is far more limited than what fans had anticipated.

Rather than crafting storylines, WWE’s current use of AI is more akin to fact-checking. For example, WWE may ask the AI for the last time two wrestlers had a match, and Sapp said the program is more like a digital writer’s assistant than the creative lead.

The report added that the concerns from fans about Artificial Intelligence has been an “overreaction.” WWE creative had had AI software for years, but Sapp shared that the service is barely used.

“It’s supposed to be used more on the production end to organize things, and do things like eliminate background noise from certain shots.”

One top talent also spoke to Fightful about plans for AI. They shared that “Michael Hayes, Ed Koskey and Paul Heyman are not AI,” making clear that this trio continue to be the driving force creatively behind the scenes.

The use of AI has been a source of controversy among fans. When El Grande Americano debuted earlier this year, fans slammed WWE for using AI-generated images in a video vignette. While fans have been concerned over AI being used for storylines, it appears that the software usage is far more limited at this time.