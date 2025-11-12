WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announce Strategic Partnership; Raw Returns to Toronto

WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have announced a long-term strategic partnership that will bring together two of the world’s premier sports and entertainment companies.

The partnership will feature exclusive merchandise collaborations, original content development, community programs, and cross-brand appearances between WWE Superstars and Toronto sports personalities.

As part of the collaboration, Monday Night Raw will return to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on January 26, 2026, airing live on Netflix worldwide.

“Collaborating with an iconic organization like MLSE is a natural extension of WWE’s deep and growing connection with Toronto, which has included recent major events like Money in the Bank in 2024 and Elimination Chamber in 2025,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE.

WWE Superstars will make special appearances at Toronto Maple Leafs games on January 25 and January 27, while Toronto sports personalities will attend Monday Night Raw. The partnership builds upon existing WWE Legacy Title Belts featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors branding.

Tickets and Pre-Sale Code

Tickets for Monday Night Raw in Toronto go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10am ET exclusively through Ticketmaster.com, where fans can secure the best seats for all WWE events. An exclusive presale begins tomorrow at 10am ET using code WWEVIP on Ticketmaster.com.