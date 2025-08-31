WWE Announces 2026 “Road To Royal Rumble” European Tour

WWE is heading back to Europe in January 2026 for a “Road to Royal Rumble” tour. The dates for the tour were announced during the broadcast of the Clash in Paris premium live event. The tour will feature both televised events and house shows across Germany, the UK, Denmark, and Poland.
The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in January, and this tour will be the final build to that event. The announced dates are as follows:
- January 8: House Show in Leipzig, Germany
- January 9: Friday Night SmackDown in Berlin, Germany
- January 10: House Show in Glasgow, Scotland
- January 11: House Show in Copenhagen, Denmark
- January 12: Monday Night Raw in Düsseldorf, Germany
- January 13: House Show in Mannheim, Germany
- January 15: House Show in Newcastle, England
- January 16: Friday Night SmackDown in London, England
- January 17: House Show in Gda?sk, Poland
- January 18: House Show in Nottingham, England
- January 19: Monday Night Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland
This tour will be the first opportunity for European fans to see their favorite WWE superstars in the new year. The episodes of Raw and SmackDown from Germany and the UK will be broadcast live on Netflix and will be key stops on the road to one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. Ticket information for the “Road to Royal Rumble” tour is available on WWE.com.