WWE Announces Main Events for Japan Tour

WWE has announced the main event lineups for its upcoming two-night tour of Japan on October 17-18 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.
October 17 Main Events
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk
- Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (WWE Women’s United States Champion) vs. GIULIA (WWE United States Women’s Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
October 18 Main Events
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Champion), Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
- Singles Match: GIULIA (WWE United States Women’s Champion) vs. Kairi Sane (with Asuka)
- Tag Team Match: IYO SKY (WWE Women’s World Champion) & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez
WWE’s 2025 Japan tour takes place just days after Crown Jewel in Perth, setting the stage for the next major Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, on November 29.