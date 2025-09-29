WWE Japan Tour 2025
WWE Announces Main Events for Japan Tour

by Michael Reichlin

WWE has announced the main event lineups for its upcoming two-night tour of Japan on October 17-18 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

October 17 Main Events

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk
  • Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (WWE Women’s United States Champion) vs. GIULIA (WWE United States Women’s Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley
  • Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

October 18 Main Events

  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura & Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Champion), Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
  • Singles Match: GIULIA (WWE United States Women’s Champion) vs. Kairi Sane (with Asuka)
  • Tag Team Match: IYO SKY (WWE Women’s World Champion) & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE’s 2025 Japan tour takes place just days after Crown Jewel in Perth, setting the stage for the next major Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, on November 29.

