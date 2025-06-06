WWE Announces Rare US House Shows

WWE has added a rare domestic, non-televised live event to its summer schedule. The company has announced a “WWE Supershow” for Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

This marks a notable addition to the calender. WWE has significantly reduced the amount of house shows it runs aside from international dates and the annual Christmas season tour in the US.

This Texas live event takes place just one week after AEW’s All In: Texas pay-per-view and WWE’s own major weekend in Atlanta, which includes NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Evolution 2.

The Supershow, which will feature wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown, is conveniently scheduled between a SmackDown taping in San Antonio on July 18th and a Raw taping in Houston on July 21st. Advertised stars for the event include “Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Gunther, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.”

Tickets for the Corpus Christi Supershow are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 13th.