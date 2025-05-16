WWE Announces Trio Of Olympians As Performance Center Recruits

WWE is always on the hunt for new talent, and now the company has brought in three athletes with Olympic pedigree, and hope to mould them into being future WWE Superstars. Shady Elnahas, Francois Prinsloo, and Aaron Fara have all joined WWE and on Twitter, the WWE NXT account shared a photo of the three signings.

Shady Elnahas, 27, is no stranger to winning as the Canadian judo fighter snagged gold at the Pan-American games in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. He also represented Canada at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games as well as in the Paris Olympics last year, so comes with a wealth of combat experience.

Francois Prinsloo, 23, has been making a name as a discus thrower and represented South Africa in Paris, so his arm strength will be undeniable as a WWE recruit.

Aaron Fara, 27, hails from Austria and represented the country in Judo at the Paris Olympics, where he competed in the men’s 100kg as well as the mixed team event.

Now, all three have jumped from the Olympics to WWE and will they see similar success to fellow Olympians like Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, and Chad Gable? Only time will tell…