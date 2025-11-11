WWE Veteran Extends Impressive Record After Title Win On Raw

The November 10, edition of WWE Raw saw two massive title changes that have shaken up the landscape of the red brand. On the men’s side of things, John Cena won the Intercontinental Title, becoming a Grand Slam Champion mere weeks before the end of his career. For the women, Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

With this victory, Asuka has extended an impressive streak that may have gone unnoticed by fans. Since 2016, Asuka has held championship gold for every single year of her career in WWE. Her wins include:

2016: Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship

2017: Holds the WWE NXT Women’s Championship

2018: Wins the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

2019: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

2020: Wins the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

2020: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

2021: Holds the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

2022: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

2023: Wins the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

2023: Holds the WWE Women’s Championship

2024: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

2025: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

This is certainly an impressive achievement for Asuka, who recently marked a decade with the company. The Japanese Superstar also won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 and is a former Miss Money in the Bank.

Time will tell how long this latest title reign lasts for Asuka, who knows all about what it means to be a champion. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Asuka’s dominant run in WWE.