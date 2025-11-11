WWE Raw Logo 2025
WWE Veteran Extends Impressive Record After Title Win On Raw

by Thomas Lowson

The November 10, edition of WWE Raw saw two massive title changes that have shaken up the landscape of the red brand. On the men’s side of things, John Cena won the Intercontinental Title, becoming a Grand Slam Champion mere weeks before the end of his career. For the women, Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

With this victory, Asuka has extended an impressive streak that may have gone unnoticed by fans. Since 2016, Asuka has held championship gold for every single year of her career in WWE. Her wins include:

  • 2016: Wins WWE NXT Women’s Championship
  • 2017: Holds the WWE NXT Women’s Championship
  • 2018: Wins the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
  • 2019: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
  • 2020: Wins the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
  • 2020: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
  • 2021: Holds the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
  • 2022: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
  • 2023: Wins the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
  • 2023: Holds the WWE Women’s Championship
  • 2024: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
  • 2025: Wins the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

This is certainly an impressive achievement for Asuka, who recently marked a decade with the company. The Japanese Superstar also won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 and is a former Miss Money in the Bank.

Time will tell how long this latest title reign lasts for Asuka, who knows all about what it means to be a champion. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Asuka’s dominant run in WWE.

Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

