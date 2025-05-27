WWE Details Multi-Event Atlanta Weekend with All-Women’s Evolution Return

WWE Plans Multi-Event Atlanta Weekend with All-Women’s Evolution Return

WWE will take over Atlanta July 12-13 with three major events across two venues, highlighted by the return of Evolution, the company’s all-women’s premium live event that hasn’t been held since 2018.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, July 12 (afternoon): The Great American Bash at Center Stage Theater

Saturday, July 12 (8 p.m. ET): Saturday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena (live on NBC)

Sunday, July 13: Evolution at State Farm Arena

Saturday Night’s Main Event is expected to feature Bill Goldberg’s retirement match against Gunther in the WWE Hall of Famer’s hometown of Atlanta, providing a marquee attraction for the NBC primetime broadcast.

The Evolution announcement represents WWE’s most significant commitment to women’s wrestling programming in years. The original 2018 Evolution event was groundbreaking as WWE’s first pay-per-view featuring exclusively women’s matches, but the company hadn’t scheduled a follow-up until now.

Two-day ticket packages for the State Farm Arena events go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster, with presales beginning Tuesday. Individual event tickets and Great American Bash tickets will be announced later.

Atlanta has become a regular host for major WWE events, having held WrestleMania XXVII in 2011 and most recently Bad Blood in October 2024. The weekend takeover format allows WWE to maximize its presence in the market while offering fans multiple entertainment options.

Premium packages through On Location include ringside seating, pre-show hospitality with wrestler appearances, and photo opportunities for fans willing to pay higher prices before general ticket sales begin.