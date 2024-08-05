WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Card Predictions: GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Ilja Dragunov and more

WWE Bash in Berlin is set to be the company’s first Premium Live Event to take place from Germany, but what could the card be?

Taking into consideration what happened at SummerSlam, we’ll be taking a look at the landscape of the company and what matches we believe that the company will be booking for their first-ever PLE from Uber Arena in Berlin.

- Advertisement -

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Recap

Before looking at what we believe will happen at Bash in Berlin, it’s worth just recapping the events from SummerSlam:

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa.

defeated Solo Sikoa. GUNTHER captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest.

captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre triumphed over CM Punk with Seth Rollins as the guest referee.

triumphed over CM Punk with Seth Rollins as the guest referee. Nia Jax claimed the WWE Women’s Championship from Bayley.

claimed the WWE Women’s Championship from Bayley. LA Knight won the United States Championship from Logan Paul.

won the United States Championship from Logan Paul. Bron Breakker secured the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn.

secured the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn. Liv Morgan retained her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Read More – WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results: Roman Reigns Returns to WWE

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Predicted Matches

World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre

GUNTHER, fresh off his victory over Damian Priest, will likely defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

- Advertisement -

McIntyre’s win over CM Punk at SummerSlam sets him up as a formidable challenger, and if they are going to be in the Hell in a Cell structure at Bad Blood (which we’re predicting), then he will probably need to interfere here to set up that blow off match.

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Michin

Nia Jax begins her reign as WWE Women’s Champion by facing a fresh challenger, Michin.

With Michin’s impressive performances on NXT and SmackDown recently, she emerges as a strong option for Jax’s first challenger.

- Advertisement -

This match offers a fresh dynamic while keeping the door open for a potential rematch between Jax and Bayley at Bad Blood.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes continues his feud with The Bloodline, teaming up with Randy Orton to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

We could easily see Randy turning on Cody here, setting up a future match between them and a potential program between now and the Royal Rumble.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

Bron Breakker, the new Intercontinental Champion, will likely face Ilja Dragunov.

Considering Dragunov’s history in Germany with the wXw promotion and his involvement in the Sami Zayn/Breakker feud, this makes all of the sense in the world and needs to happen.

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Following the shocking betrayals within The Judgment Day at SummerSlam, we think that Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will seek revenge against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

Getting this match on the card could then set up two singles matches between Balor/Priest and Morgan/Ripley at Bad Blood, with the women’s match potentially being in the HIAC.

We will check back when the WWE Bash in Berlin match card is finalized and will grade our own predictions.

Head over to our WWE Bash in Berlin section for more!