WWE Revises Bronson Reed Shirt Over Jordans Comparison

Bronson Reed has made it his life’s purpose to steal as many pairs of shoes of Roman Reigns ahead of their match at WWE Clash In Paris. Now, Reed has a new shirt out for fans to purchase, though the garment in questions has undergone some serious changes.

The initially released shirt design featured the phrase ‘Tribal Thief’ as well as a pair of sneakers that bear a striking resemblance to Reigns’ Jordans. Now, that shirt has been removed from WWE Shop, replaced with a new design that doesn’t feature the shoes.

Fans have speculated that the design was changed as WWE wanted to avoid a potential copyright claim from Nike, the manufacturer of Air Jordans. WWE has not explained why the design was changed for the former NXT North American Champion. Reed and Reigns kicked off WWE Raw in Birmingham with a brawl, during which Reed tried to take another pair of shoes from the OTC1.

Reed has been on the war-path since returning to the ring earlier this year, and a win over one of WWE’s biggest ever stars would take the Australian to a new level. Whether he succeeds in placing the ‘Shoe-la Fala’ around his neck in Paris this part of Reed’s character will not be represented on his new shirt.