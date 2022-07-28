WWE Can Attempt To Bring Back Sasha Banks And Naomi Under New Leadership (Report)

A lot of things are expected to change in WWE with Vince McMahon’s retirement. One of them could be their reconciliation with Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Dave Meltzer talked about the former women’s tag team champions during his appearance on Sports Illustrated Media podcast. He revealed that the company is expected to make attempts to bring the duo back:

“It’s kind of up in the air. They’re gone, the last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it’s up in the air. I don’t think there’s anything definite just yet.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walked out of WWE before the May 16 episode of Raw. They were unhappy with some creative decisions as well as the treatment of the women’s tag titles.

Numerous reports have suggested since then that Banks has gotten her WWE release. Her asking price for post-WWE appearances has also been revealed.

There has been no update on the future of Naomi. She has been posting inspirational messages on social media, but there is no word on what she is planning.

With the team of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan being at the helm of WWE, it’s very much possible that the former champions may agree to a comeback.