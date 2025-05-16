WWE’s Cathy Kelley Announces First Movie Role

Cathy Kelley is stepping into a new spotlight outside of WWE as the interviewer/backstage personality has landed her first movie role. On May 16, 2025, Kelley took to X to announce her exciting news, complete with a photo of herself smiling in front of a trailer marked with her character’s name.

first movie role: coming soon pic.twitter.com/0PGI4SR8WB — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 16, 2025

Kelley didn’t reveal any additional details about the project, the announcement has fueled speculation among fans about what type of role she might be taking on. Interestingly, this news comes amid ongoing rumors that Kelley may soon make her in-ring debut in WWE. Reports have indicated that she has been training at the WWE Performance Center and attending promo classes.

Kelley has been a consistent backstage figure on RAW and SmackDown since returning to WWE in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. With her first film role now underway, Cathy Kelley is clearly expanding her horizons—proving her talents extend beyond Sports Entertainment.