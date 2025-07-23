WWE Changed Original Plans For SummerSlam Match

New details have been reported regarding the lineup for WWE’s two-night SummerSlam premium live event, including an update on a major women’s championship match and a scrapped singles bout involving two top stars.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match is currently scheduled for the first night of the two-night event. The bout, which will see Becky Lynch defend her title against Lyra Valkyria, will take place on Saturday, August 2nd.

The report also noted that a one-on-one match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss was originally planned for SummerSlam. However, Alvarez stated that Flair requested to keep their recently formed tag team together. As a result, the plans were changed, and the duo will now challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the premium live event.

The addition of the Women’s Tag Team Championship match rounds out a stacked lineup for the women’s division at SummerSlam. The two-night event will also feature two world title matches, as Naomi defends the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, while Tiffany Stratton defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill.