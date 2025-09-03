WWE Eyeing Hong Kong for Major China Return

WWE appears to be setting its sights on a significant return to the Chinese market, with influential figures within the company pushing for a Premium Live Event in Hong Kong.

According to Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp, “numerous people of influence within WWE have pushed for WWE to hold a major event in China in the coming years. Specifically, we’ve heard Hong Kong mentioned as a location, with a PLE event discussed internally within WWE as a possibility.”

This potential expansion represents a strategic shift for WWE, which previously focused its Chinese operations primarily in mainland cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen.

WWE and UFC in China

Between 2016 and 2019, WWE established what became a September tradition of touring China, holding eight events across the country before the COVID-19 pandemic halted international touring.

The timing aligns with parent company TKO Group’s broader Asian expansion strategy. UFC, also owned by TKO, has maintained an active presence in the region with events in Shanghai and Macau throughout 2024 and 2025, plus a Performance Institute facility in Shanghai since 2019.

A Strategic Return

WWE’s previous China ventures proved successful, featuring major stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Charlotte Flair, while also serving as a platform for developing Chinese talent. The company signed multiple Chinese athletes to developmental contracts and established content distribution partnerships during their active period in the market.

Hong Kong’s selection as the potential venue represents a notable departure from WWE’s historical focus on mainland Chinese cities. The location could offer unique advantages for international broadcasting and audience reach while maintaining access to the broader Chinese market.

With WWE’s international expansion continuing across Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, a return to China would fill a significant gap in their global touring schedule.

The company has yet to announce official plans, but internal discussions suggest serious consideration of re-entering one of the world’s largest entertainment markets.