WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Full Match Card, Cena’s Farewell & Title Shake-Up

WWE returns to France for a blockbuster international event, as Clash in Paris 2025 takes over the electric Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31.

This show features farewell moments, massive championship bouts, and the most heated rivalries from both Raw and SmackDown.

How to Watch

WWE Clash in Paris Start Time:

United States: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

United Kingdom: 7:00 PM BST

France: 8:00 PM CEST

India: 11:30 PM IST

Australia: 4:00 AM AEST (Monday)

Broadcast Details:

United States: Peacock (final main roster PPV event on this platform)

International: Netflix

Select cinemas in the United States

Match Card

But first – WWE had originally scheduled Stephanie Vaquer (earned her shot by winning the Evolution Battle Royal) for a title match against Naomi in Paris. However, during the August?18, 2025 episode of Raw, Naomi announced she is pregnant (!!) and relinquished the Women’s World Championship, ending her 35?day title reign.

This forced WWE to cancel the scheduled title match. Raw GM Adam?Pearce confirmed that Vaquer remains the number?one contender, but her championship opportunity has simply been postponed to a later date as WWE figures out how to crown the new champion.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

In a generational showdown, one of the final stops on John Cena’s farewell tour lead him to a showdown with social media megastar Logan Paul. After a controversial tag team encounter and weeks of escalating physicality, Paul aims to tarnish Cena’s legacy in the Hall of Famer’s first ever Paris match. For Cena, it’s a chance to inspire the French crowd before hanging up his boots for good.

World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Rollins’ title reign is threatened by three of Raw’s top contenders in a battle where alliances shift and chaos is inevitable. CM Punk looks to reclaim old glory, Jey Uso eyes his biggest singles spotlight yet, and LA Knight is out to silence his doubters once and for all.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

The Tribal Chief returns to singles action, facing the powerhouse Bronson Reed. With Paul Heyman in Reed’s corner, Reigns must overcome brute strength and cunning strategy, hoping to reassert dominance after split opinions about his recent summer performances.

Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match

Sheamus vs. Rusev

Two European heavy-hitters collide in Paris in a bout guaranteed to feature hard-hitting brawling and wild ringside action. With both men known for their toughness and intensity, this match could steal the show.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

The Man defends against the Hall of Famer in a generational clash. After a heated confrontation on Raw and weeks of bold statements, these two trailblazers write another chapter in the history of WWE’s women’s division.

What Makes Clash in Paris Special

John Cena’s Paris Debut and Farewell: After more than two decades, John Cena finally competes in front of a live French WWE audience.

Venue: Paris La Défense Arena brings a festival atmosphere and is expected to be sold out, continuing WWE's record streak of international sellouts.

Paris La Défense Arena brings a festival atmosphere and is expected to be sold out, continuing WWE’s record streak of international sellouts. History: The show will be the last WWE main roster PPV on Peacock in the U.S. before the move to ESPN streaming, marking the end of an era.

With an enthusiastic international crowd, major championship stakes, and career milestones, WWE Clash in Paris promises unforgettable moments as the road to Wrestlepalooza and the new streaming era begins. Tune in live from the City of Light for a premium wrestling experience unlike any other.