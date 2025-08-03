WWE Confirms Opening Match for SummerSlam Sunday 2025

Naomi is set to defend her Women’s World Championship in a high-stakes triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY as the opening contest of SummerSlam 2025 Night Two. WWE made the official announcement earlier today, confirming that the three top superstars will kick off the highly anticipated second night of the event.

Naomi, who captured the Women’s World Championship earlier this year, has been a fighting champion, taking on all challengers. Her reign has been marked by resilience and athleticism, but she faces perhaps her toughest test yet. Rhea Ripley, a former champion herself, has been on a dominant run since returning from injury, while IYO SKY has dazzled fans with her high-flying offense and technical prowess.

The rivalry between these three competitors has been building for weeks, with each woman scoring victories and making statements on Raw and SmackDown. Ripley and SKY have both staked their claim to the title, but Naomi has remained undeterred, vowing to walk out of SummerSlam still the champion.

WWE officials have promised that the opening match will set the tone for the rest of the night, and with three of the best in the division competing for the gold, fans can expect a fast-paced, action-packed showdown. Will Naomi continue her reign, or will Ripley or SKY seize the moment and capture the championship?

Stay tuned to WWE for more updates and full coverage of SummerSlam 2025.