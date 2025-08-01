WWE Considering AAA Title Win For Dominik Mysterio

Following his shocking appearance for Lucha Libre AAA, a new report suggests that WWE has major plans for Dominik Mysterio in the Mexican promotion, which could see him capture their top championship.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is considering having Dominik Mysterio win the AAA Mega Championship. His surprise appearance at the recent AAA Alianzas event, where he declared his intention to challenge for the title, was met with a “rousing ovation” from the crowd, with WWE’s Big E calling the moment “incredible” on social media.

The current AAA Mega Champion, Hijo del Vikingo, is now set to defend his title against a trio of WWE-contracted superstars. At the AAA Triplemania XXXIII event on August 16, he will face Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a high-stakes four-way match for the championship.

Before he gets his opportunity to potentially win a second championship, Dominik Mysterio must first focus on defending the one he already has. “Dirty Dom” is scheduled to put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line this weekend at the two-night SummerSlam premium live event against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.