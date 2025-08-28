WWE Considering Moving Chelsea Green And Ethan Page Together To Main Roster

A new report from WrestleVotes has indicated there is internal interest within WWE in moving the newly formed duo of Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page from NXT to the main roster, specifically to Friday Night SmackDown.

According to the report, the on-screen chemistry between the two Canadian superstars has caught the attention of people within the company. “Hearing several within WWE would like to see the current pairing of Chelsea Green & NXT North American Champion Ethan Page appear on SmackDown in the near future, as their chemistry on NXT TV has impressed many,” WrestleVotes reported.

The report also notes the strategic thinking behind the potential call-up, which would be to elevate the current NXT North American Champion. “Additionally, some believe this newly minted Canadian faction would quickly establish Page as a key player,” the report continued.

They were featured in a “Peace Treaty” segment on the go-home show for the recent Heatwave premium live event. At that PLE, they scored a mixed tag team match win.