WWE Releases Fourth Cryptic Vignette Ahead Of Monday’s Raw

WWE continued its mysterious social media campaign Monday morning with the release of a fourth cryptic vignette, extending a teaser series that began Sunday with three consecutive videos – and fans have honed in on a familiar name as the potential identity of the mysterious individual.

The latest WWE teaser once again features silent footage of an unidentified figure’s shoes walking through an empty room. However, the mystery deepens as the person is wearing different shoes and pants than those shown in the previous three vignettes, fueling theories about whether this signals a Chris Jericho WWE return or possibly multiple surprise debuts.

Google Trends data shows searches for “Chris Jericho WWE return” have spiked by 350% as fans analyze every frame of the cryptic video. The vignette campaign has become a breakout trending topic.

The WWE cryptic vignette series is building toward tonight’s WWE Raw, which airs live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The episode features a stacked card including a CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face confrontation, Roxanne Perez vs. Nikki Bella, a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match with Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defending against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, and a WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match between Penta and Rusev.

Whether tonight’s show will reveal Chris Jericho or another surprise remains to be seen, but WWE has successfully generated massive buzz with the multi-day rollout.