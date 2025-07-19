WWE Employees Hit Hard By Severance Policy Changes (Report)

WWE employees were handed a tough blow today as the company rolled out a new severance policy which is bad news for long-tenured staff. According to an internal memo sent out this afternoon, WWE has eliminated its previous severance package, which provided one month of pay for every year of service. Instead, the company will now follow TKO Group’s structure, offering just two weeks of severance pay per year of employment.

PWInsider reports that the new policy also includes pay caps based on an employee’s management level, though the exact thresholds have not been disclosed. Nonetheless, the change has reportedly sent shockwaves through WWE’s corporate offices. Now, staff will have their severance packages effectively cut in half, in a major loss for employees.

Sincew the launch of TKO Group Holdings, internal workloads have reportedly surged. Many employees are now juggling responsibilities across WWE, UFC, and PBR (Professional Bull Riders). Now, the revised severance term has left those under pressure feeling they have even less job security.

For long-serving employees, the change is especially disheartening. Under the former structure, a 20-year veteran could expect nearly two years of severance pay. Now, they will receive 280 days of severance pay, less than half of what they had before.

This latest shift underscores the stark reality of WWE’s evolving corporate culture now as part of TKO. While the company continues to boast of record-breaking profits and events, those working in the offices are feeling the pinch.