Latest On Damage CTRL After Releases & Injuries

Damage CTRL debuted in WWE at SummerSlam 2022, originally consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. With Kai now gone from WWE once more and SKY focusing on her role as Women’s World Champion, fans have been left wondering what’s to come for Damage CTRL.

According to internal WWE sources via Fightful Select, the decision to disband the group was made quietly behind the scenes in early May 2025, around the time Dakota Kai’s release. From that point forward, WWE reportedly instructed commentators and on-air talent to stop referring to any of the remaining members as part of the faction.

The writing had been on the wall for Damage CTRL for some time. When the decision was made to split the faction, Kai had already been released while Bayley was off TV thanks to a kayfabe attack by Becky Lynch. Both Kairi Sane and Asuka had been off with injuries, the latter of whom had already missed over a year of action. That left SKY as the sole member of Damage CTRL appearing on TV.

Though Asuka will make her return to TV very soon, sources indicate there are no plans to reunite the group. Internally, the stable is considered finished, though that doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of future collaborations Instead, there’s still a chance the Damage CTRL name could return “if the right opportunity arises,” one source noted.

Damage CTRL had a memorable run marked by chaos, championship gold, and a strong presence among WWE’s women. Now, their time on top has ended, not with a bang, but with a quiet farewell.