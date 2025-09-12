WWE Ditching Boxing Day Tradition In Madison Square Garden (Report)

WWE’s long-standing tradition of hosting a Boxing Day event in Madison Square Garden will not be happening in 2025, it has been reported. According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE will not be holding the event that has been a staple of WWE’s time in New York City for over a decade.

It is unclear if this decision is just for the 2025 event, or what will be the norm going forward. WWE has cut back on its number of live events in recent years, instead focusing its resources on weekly programming and Premium Live Events.

These live events have seen some huge moments over the years. In 2023, the Boxing Day event saw CM Punk wrestle for the first time in close to a decade in a WWE ring. Mere weeks after his return to WWE at Survivor Series, Punk’s in-ring return saw him defeat ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.

Madison Square Garden has often been considered the ‘home’ of WWE, even if the promotion is not a regular presence in the hallowed arena like it once was. While WWE continues to develop as an entertainment juggernaut under TKO, this tradition has been put to rest for the time being.