WWE Divided on Alberto El Patron Return

WWE officials remain split on whether to pursue Alberto El Patron for a potential return to the main roster, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While some within the company are impressed by his recent work in AAA, concerns about negative public perception continue to create hesitation.

Sources indicate that “there are those in WWE who want Alberto El Patron on the main roster as they see his work as excellent in AAA.” However, the former WWE Champion’s social media controversies and past issues have created significant pushback from other decision makers within the company.

Currently, WWE has no concrete plans for El Patron in the U.S. wrestling market, though that position could evolve based on changing circumstances. The expectation is that he will continue his run with AAA in the immediate future.

Interestingly, some WWE officials view a potential “loser leaves AAA” storyline as an ideal way to write El Patron off television, either temporarily or permanently. This approach would allow AAA to move forward while giving WWE the option to reassess the situation later.

The internal divide reflects WWE’s ongoing challenge of balancing talent evaluation with public relations concerns. While El Patron’s in-ring abilities remain highly regarded, his controversial history continues to influence booking discussions behind the scenes.

For now, El Patron appears set to remain with AAA as WWE monitors both his performances and public reception moving forward.