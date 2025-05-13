WWE Draft 2025 Could Be Right Around the Corner

There has been an update regarding the date for this year’s WWE Draft which shakes up the rosters.

A couple of months back, it was reported that WWE had chalked out plans for this year’s WWE Draft. However, the company hasn’t officially announced the shake-up.

WWE usually holds a Draft annually where WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown rosters are shuffled and NXT wrestlers are called-up to the main roster. An update has emerged on the WWE Draft. It has come to light that the company is still planning and a potential date has been noted.

Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the draft is “very likely” to happen at the end of May. It could potentially take place over the weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Alvarez said:

“For whatever reason, Giulia and Roxanne are still considered NXT talents. Roxanne has been a regular on the main roster since Royal Rumble; she should be petitioning for main roster back pay. She’s been here so often. But I was told it’s not set in stone, but very likely at the end of this month, when they’re doing that series of dates in Tampa, it’s very likely there might be a draft on that weekend or that week, which would probably mean that some people are being called up.”

WWE had announced the weekend takeover at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. It will start on May 24th as Saturday Night’s Main Event takes places, followed by NXT Battleground the next night. Yuengling Center will also host WWE Raw and NXT the following Monday and Tuesday respectively.

In the past, WWE Draft started on WWE SmackDown and continued on WWE Raw. If WWE decides to follow the tradition, this year it could kick off on May 23rd on the blue brand and continue to the red brand on May 26th.