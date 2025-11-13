WWE will return to Chicago’s United Center for Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28, 2026, marking the company’s first Premium Live Event at the iconic venue in more than three decades.

The announcement, made in partnership with Choose Chicago, brings WWE back to the arena where SummerSlam made history in August 1994 as the first sports event to open the United Center. Chicago has hosted numerous marquee WWE events including WrestleMania, Survivor Series, Money In The Bank, and Backlash.

“Famous for its phenomenally passionate fans, Chicago is a city that WWE Superstars consistently circle on the calendar every year,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue for WWE. “We look forward to bringing our first Premium Live Event to the United Center in more than 30 years.”

Choose Chicago President and CEO Kristen Reynolds emphasized the economic impact, noting that major events like Elimination Chamber fill hotels and restaurants while broadcasting the city’s energy to millions of viewers worldwide.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 tickets go on sale next Thursday, November 20 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster, with an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, November 19 at 10am CT. Priority Passes offering premium seating and hospitality experiences will be available through On Location.