Latest On Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Weekend

Fans can expect a packed week of WWE action when the promotion hosts its Elimination Chamber PLE in February 2026. According to PWInsider, WWE is preparing to stack the 2026 week with multiple events. In addition to Elimination Champion, plan includes hosting SmackDown the night before from the Windy City.

There has also been discussions about other events to take place in Chicago, the report adds. Other shows under discussion include an event from WWE NXT, as well as a potential event from AAA.

Sources note that the Elimination Chamber date isn’t 100% locked in and could shift a week earlier or later, likely due to whether AEW books an event around the same time. WWE and AEW have often gone head-to-head in the battle for viewers, and it remains to be seen if WWE holds on to its proposed February 28, date.

WWE will have to do something big to out-do Elimination Chamber 2025, which saw John Cena shock the world with his heel turn. Other highlights of the 2025 event saw Jade Cargill return from injury while Trish Stratus was victorious in her native Toronto in tag-team action.

Elimination Chamber 2026 will be the 16th event under its name after the match type got its own event in 2010. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.