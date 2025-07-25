WWE Teams Up with Erin Andrews for New Women’s Apparel Line

WWE is teaming up with one of the most recognizable names in sports media, Erin Andrews for a new lone of women’s sportwear. The collaboration, through Andrews’ fashion brand WEAR by Erin Andrews will kick-off by spotlighting Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes.

In a statement, Andrews shared her excitement for the line:

“WEAR by Erin Andrews was created to give women a stylish, authentic way to show off and celebrate their fandom. As we kick off this partnership with WWE, we take another step forward in serving an even wider audience of female sports fans while celebrating the passionate, bold energy of the WWE Universe. I’m thrilled we can now offer our fan-favorite WEAR gear to women who want to support their favorite superstars without compromising on style.”

Already, several items are available for purchase, including tops inspired by the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The partnerships shows WWE’s ongoing dedication to pushing its brand in areas the company has typically not strayed in the past.

The partnership officially kicks off during SummerSlam weekend, August 2–3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE’s ventures