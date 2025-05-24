WWE Evolution 2 Confirmed for Atlanta on July 13

WWE has confirmed that Evolution 2 will take place in 2025, confirming speculation about the all-female event that has been circulating for months. The show was confirmed during May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC and will take place on Sunday, July 13.

The event will be one of three massive shows coming to Atlanta in July 2025. The city will also see NXT Great American Bash as well as Saturday Night’s Main Event, giving fans an epic weekend of WWE action.

There had been rumblings for months about Evolution 2, a show fans have been hoping to see since the inaugural event in 2018. Now, fans will get the chance to see what the current crop of female talent are capable on a show of their own.