Backstage Response to WWE Evolution 2 Event

WWE Evolution 2 is officially scheduled for July 13, 2025, live from Atlanta, Georgia, an event fans have been eager to see since the first Evolution in 2018. While the event is positioned as a celebration of women’s wrestling, internal reactions within WWE suggest a more complicated picture.

According to Fightful Select, most women on WWE’s roster weren’t notified about the event in advance and only found out at the same time as the public. While a few top names and at least one WWE legend were informed ahead of time, many expressed disappointment with how the announcement was handled.

Some talent viewed the rollout as another example of unequal treatment for the women’s division. Several wrestlers referenced the original Evolution event in 2018, particularly the “curtain call” group hug at the end of the initial reveal, as something WWE would not have asked from the men’s roster.

Concerns also exist that the event is being set up to fail. Internally, some fear that if Evolution 2 underperforms—especially given that it coincides with a Beyoncé concert in Atlanta, WWE will use this as justification to stop hosting women’s-only events. Rising hotel prices and expected traffic congestion were also cited as possible future scapegoats if numbers fall short.

One talent questioned whether the event is necessary, given WWE’s already packed premium live event (PLE) calendar. However, another in the locker room viewed Evolution 2 as a vital opportunity to spotlight underutilized talent.

Whatever opinion talent may hold, WWE Evolution 2 will go ahead? As for whether it’ll be a major success, or will be used as a scapegoat as some fear, only time will tell…



