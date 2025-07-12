Bianca Belair
Photo: WWE
Bianca Belair’s Role At WWE Evolution 2 Revealed

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Evolution 2

WWE Evolution 2 just got even bigger as a huge stipulation has been added to one of the most personal matches on the show’s card. It’s been confirmed that Bianca Belair will be part of the show, though she won’t be competing in the ring.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jade Cargill was spotlighted in the crowd, but was attacked by Miss Money in the Bank Naomi. 24 ahead of their No Holds Barred match, the duo brawled before security kept them apart. A frustrated Nick Aldis then shared that Belair will be the guest referee of their upcoming match.

Belair is no stranger to either Naomi or Cargill, and played a key role in their trio’s break-up earlier this year. It remains to be seen if the EST will be able to remain neutral when she officiates this highly personal No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution.

