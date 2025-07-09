Update on Gail Kim’s Status for WWE Evolution 2

WWE is gearing up for WWE Evolution 2, a premium all-women’s event, amid rumors of Gail Kim’s surprise return.

Gail Kim has been spotted backstage at WWE NXT shows recently, according to Fightful, hinting at improved relations with WWE executives.

The event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where Kim may make an unexpected appearance.

WWE has maintained secrecy about Kim’s possible involvement in the event, but an on-screen homecoming would be exactly the type of buzz worthy surprise fans are hoping for this weekend.

Since being fired from TNA Wrestling on March 25, 2025, ending her 14-year tenure with the company, Gail Kim has become one of the most sought-after free agents in professional wrestling.

Following her departure, Kim issued a statement on Instagram expressing gratitude for the support she received and promising that “this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world,” emphasizing her continued passion for the industry after 17 years with one company.

Kim made her first post-TNA wrestling appearance at the National Wrestling Alliance’s 2025 Crockett Cup event on May 17 in Philadelphia, where she participated in an exclusive autograph signing.

While she has stated she is taking time for self-care and preparation for what lies ahead, both WWE and AEW are expected to pursue her for leadership positions given her extensive experience as a producer and her respected insights into women's wrestling.