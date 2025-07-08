WWE Evolution 2025: How to Watch the All-Women’s Premium Live Event

WWE’s groundbreaking all-women’s premium live event returns for the first time since 2018, taking place Sunday, July 13, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Evolution caps off WWE’s historic weekend takeover, showcasing the incredible depth and talent of today’s women’s division.

When & Where to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Start Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: Peacock (United States)

International: Netflix

Evolution will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets, following the same distribution model as other WWE premium live events.

Confirmed Match Card

Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Women’s Battle Royal: Winner receives championship match at WWE Clash in Paris

Championship Spotlight

Women’s World Championship

Iyo Sky defends her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter. The match represents the culmination of ongoing tensions between the champion and the former Judgment Day member.

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton puts her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The match pits the young champion against one of the most accomplished women in WWE history.

Triple Threat Championship Match

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be decided in a triple threat match featuring champion Becky Lynch defending against both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. This match showcases the depth of talent across multiple generations of WWE women’s wrestlers.

Cross-Promotional Elements

Evolution features significant cross-promotional storylines, with Jordynne Grace earning a championship opportunity after her impressive performances. Grace’s journey from TNA Wrestling to this championship match represents the continued collaboration between WWE and other promotions.

The event also showcases Blake Monroe’s continued integration into WWE programming following her debut at NXT Great American Bash the previous day.

Historic Return

Evolution’s return after seven years highlights how far women’s wrestling has come in WWE. The original 2018 event broke new ground as the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, featuring matches at all levels of the card and proving the drawing power of women’s wrestling.

The 2025 version promises to showcase the incredible evolution of the women’s division, with multiple championship matches and storylines that demonstrate the depth of talent available across WWE’s brands.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for Evolution are available via Ticketmaster.com. Two-day combo packages with Saturday Night’s Main Event start at $152, providing access to both weekend events at State Farm Arena.

VIP packages through On Location offer premium experiences including ringside seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, and exclusive photo opportunities.

Women’s Division Showcase

Evolution represents WWE’s commitment to showcasing their women’s roster on the biggest stage possible. The event will feature championship matches across multiple divisions, demonstrating the company’s investment in women’s wrestling as a main event attraction.

The Women’s Battle Royal adds an additional layer of excitement, with the winner earning a championship match at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris, extending storylines beyond the Atlanta weekend.

Weekend Finale

Evolution serves as the perfect finale to WWE’s unprecedented Atlanta weekend, following NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event. The all-women’s showcase caps off four days of premium wrestling content that began with ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday.