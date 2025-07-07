Nikki Bella. Photo: WWE.com
Nikki Bella and Kabuki Warriors Return for WWE Evolution 2025

by Michael Reichlin

WWE Evolution returns this weekend with updated matches after the July 7th episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nikki Bella will participate in the Battle Royal to potentially earn a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris.

The Kabuki Warriors, reformed by Kairi Sane’s victory over Roxanne Perez, are set to join the Fatal 4-Way for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The confirmed matches include Becky Lynch defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match and Tiffany Stratton facing Trish Stratus for the Women’s Championship.

Jade Cargill and Naomi will meet in a No Holds Barred match.

Other match participants include Ivy Nile and the newly formed team of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The event will take place in Atlanta.

