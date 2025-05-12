WWE Evolution 2 and SNME Set for AEW All Out Texas Weekend (Report)

WWE fans are in for a double-bill of action this July with two major events expected to take place on back-to-back days. PW Insider reports that the WWE is looking at hosting its Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. The concept was brought back in December 2024, with four SNME shows expected each year.

Hosting WWE Evolution 2 on July 12 would put the show in head-to-head competition with AEW All In: Texas, the company’s first stadium-sized event in the United States. With two events expected to go head-to-head, fans can expect stacked cards from both the AEW roster and the Superstars of WWE.

WWE is looking to host the long-rumored Evolution 2 on July 13, from Atlanta, Georgia, PW Insider adds. The all-female event would be WWE’s second-ever event entirely dedicated to women’s wrestling and follow on from 2018’s WWE Evolution PLE. If both Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 are booked for the same weekend, there’ll be plenty of WWE action for fans to enjoy.