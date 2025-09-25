WWE Evolve’s First Succession Special To See Double Title Matches

WWE Evolve will soon host its first ‘Succession’ special, in the latest development for WWE’s newest brand. In a video shared on social media, Evolve General Manager Stevie Turner officially revealed WWE Evolve: Succession—a special edition of Evolve airing Wednesday, October 15, 2025, exclusively on Tubi TV.

The event will feature both the Men’s and Women’s Evolution Championships defended on the same night. Challengers for both titles, currently held by Jackson Drake and Kali Armstrong respectively, will be decided over the next few weeks.

The timing of this announcement came as AEW revealed its own major news: the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Championships. Given that the two promotions recently clashed when WWE’s WrestlePalooza aired on the same day as AEW’s All Out: Toronto it’s clear that neither side is ready to give up on this head-to-head battle.

WWE Evolve premiered in March of this year, and also includes Peter Roseburg and Robert Stone as the brand’s commentary team. With both Evolution titles in play, Succession could mark a turning point for the brand, setting the stage for new rivalries and future champions.