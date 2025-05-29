First-Ever WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Crowned

The first-ever WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion has been crowned, as one young Superstar has etched her name in the company’s history books. Kali Armstrong made her mark in unforgettable fashion on the May 28 episode of WWE EVOLVE, and her attitude spoke volumes after the win.

Armstrong triumphed over Wendy Choo, Kylie Rae, and Kendal Grey in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to claim the historic title. Rae took out Choo first, then eliminated Grey shortly after, setting up a final showdown between herself and Armstrong. Armstrong hit her signature finishing move—the Kali Connection—on Rae to secure the pinfall and the championship.

Following the victory, WWE veteran Natalya entered the ring to present the new championship. But in a striking moment that had the crowd buzzing, Armstrong snatched the title from Natalya’s hands and paraded around the ring, showing no respect to the veteran performer.

Kali Armstrong is the first ever Evolve Women's Champion ?#WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/eHXAvcjgAy — (DD) (@unifiedressle) May 29, 2025

On X, Armstrong continued to show her immense confidence following her victory on WWE EVOLVE.

