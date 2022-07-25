Major WWE Executive Expected to Leave Company Within a Year

One big WWE executive appears to be on borrowed time with the company.

Change is coming for the once Vince McMahon-led empire. On July 22, WWE issued a statement announcing the retirement of Vince.

McMahon had been the longtime Chairman and CEO of WWE before stepping back amid an investigation into his alleged million-dollar pacts with former female employees. The “retirement” was actually a resignation as revealed in the company’s 8-K filing.

With McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis gone, the Stephanie McMahon-Triple H takeover is upon us.

Don’t forget about Nick Khan as well.

Kevin Dunn Likely Gone From WWE Eventually

Fightful is reporting that Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn is likely to be gone from the company in due time. It’s been said that he will either leave on his own or be forced out.

PWTorch also shared a similar report. Wade Keller noted that while Dunn isn’t expected to be ousted immediately, he likely won’t be around at this time next year.

The PWTorch report also mentioned that Kevin Dunn is not a Triple H guy. Hunter has been positioned as the new Head of Creative.

It’s also been reported by several outlets over the years that Stephanie McMahon, the new Chairwoman and CEO of WWE, was never a fan of Dunn.