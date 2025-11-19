WWE Expands Developmental Roster With New NXT Signings

WWE has reportedly added three new names to its developmental system, with all three athletes reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com the new signings include a collegiate track star transitioning from the NIL program and two athletes discovered through recent tryouts.

The most prominent signing is Meghan Walker, a 21-year-old Nebraska Track and Field star. Walker was previously signed to a WWE “Next In Line” (NIL) deal, which allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness while still competing in school. However, she has now fully transitioned into a pro-wrestling role with a WWE Performance Center/NXT developmental contract. Walker was part of the fifth NIL class announced in June 2025, which also featured several notable names:

Brock Rechsteiner (son of Scott Steiner and cousin of Bron Breakker)

Jacob Henry (son of Mark Henry)

TJ Bullard (son of Titus O’Neil)

Other Developmental Signings Walker is joined by two other developmental signings who recently entered the company’s system:

Jessica Bognadov: Described as a Russian pole dancer and gymnast.

Described as a Russian pole dancer and gymnast. Cyrus Habibi-Likio: An American football player who took part in the SummerSlam tryouts.

These signings reflect WWE’s ongoing strategy to recruit elite athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds and build its developmental roster through the NXT and NIL pipelines. The new recruits are expected to begin training immediately at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, working toward their potential in-ring debuts for the NXT brand. NXT is currently building toward its final Premium Live Event of the year, NXT Deadline, which is set for Saturday, December 6.