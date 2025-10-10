WWE Expects “Leading Political Figures” To Attend John Cena’s Final Match

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that WWE is expecting a significant presence of “leading political figures” at John Cena’s retirement match, which is scheduled to take place at a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C. The event, which will be built around the final in-ring appearance of the 17-time world champion, is being positioned by the company as a major, mainstream spectacle.

According to the report from Dave Meltzer, WWE is inviting and expecting a “ton of people from the White House” to be at the show. It was noted that while President Donald Trump has not yet confirmed his attendance, his schedule would allow for it, as he is slated to be at the Army-Navy football game in nearby Baltimore, Maryland, earlier that day. The report also clarified the opponent for Cena’s final match and the potential storyline to get there.

Meltzer wrote, “Right now the belief is there will be a ton of people from the White House at the show, but Trump is undecided at the moment, but a lot of major people have already told WWE they are coming.”

Cena will battle AJ Styles this Saturday at Crown Jewel before he moves onto Survivor Series: WarGames, where he is expected to take on Intercontinental Championship Dominik Mysterio.