WWE Fan Channels IYO SKY In Graduation Celebration

One WWE fan marked a major milestone by graduating and made his devotion to pro wrestling loud and clear during the ceremony. In footage that has since gone viral on TikTok, the fan accepted their diploma while holding a replica of the ‘Big Eagle’ version of the WWE Championship used from 1998 to 2002. In case that wasn’t enough of a clue, the fan celebrated after receiving their diploma with IYO SKY’s signature pointing gesture.

Bro hit the Iyo Sky emote at his graduation ?? pic.twitter.com/otZ0iyWL3M — GW™? (@gwrestling_) May 15, 2025

SKY is the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion after winning the gold from Rhea Ripley during the March 3, episode of WWE Raw. Despite being overlooked by Ripley and Bianca Belair on the road to WrestleMania 41, SKY proved why she shouldn’t be underestimated when she beat both women in Allegiant Stadium.

SKY has since found herself facing NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Giulia, leading to speculation that the duo are poised for a call-up. Whether on the main roster or in WWE NXT, IYO SKY continues to impress and has earned herself a legion of fans.