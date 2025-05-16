IYO SKY, Graduation
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Fan Channels IYO SKY In Graduation Celebration

by Thomas Lowson

One WWE fan marked a major milestone by graduating and made his devotion to pro wrestling loud and clear during the ceremony. In footage that has since gone viral on TikTok, the fan accepted their diploma while holding a replica of the ‘Big Eagle’ version of the WWE Championship used from 1998 to 2002. In case that wasn’t enough of a clue, the fan celebrated after receiving their diploma with IYO SKY’s signature pointing gesture.

SKY is the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion after winning the gold from Rhea Ripley during the March 3, episode of WWE Raw. Despite being overlooked by Ripley and Bianca Belair on the road to WrestleMania 41, SKY proved why she shouldn’t be underestimated when she beat both women in Allegiant Stadium.

SKY has since found herself facing NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Giulia, leading to speculation that the duo are poised for a call-up. Whether on the main roster or in WWE NXT, IYO SKY continues to impress and has earned herself a legion of fans.

IYO SKY Is Enjoying Rhea Ripley Tag Team Despite World Title Conflict
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News