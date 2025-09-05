WWE Files New Trademarks for Succession, Reckoning, Films

WWE has made a series of new trademark filings, according to recent filings with the USPTO database obtained by SEScoops. Here are the key details:
- Succession: Perhaps the most attention-grabbing of the new filings. The name is famously associated with the acclaimed HBO television series, but WWE has now secured rights to use it for their own entertainment purposes.
- WWE Films: This trademark is likely a standard renewal, protecting the branding of WWE’s film production division. The studio has a legacy of producing movies featuring popular WWE Superstars.
- Reckoning: Wrestling fans may recall this name from Mia Yim’s stint as “Reckoning” during her time in the Retribution faction in 2020.
Filing Date: September 4, 2025
The “goods and services” description for all three trademarks is broad, granting WWE the flexibility to use these names across a wide variety of wrestling-related performances and media.
WWE Trademarks
Other recent trademark filings from this summer include:
- WWE Thunderdome
- Slapjack
- Ridge Holland
- The Vision
- SuperBrawl