WWE Files New Trademarks for Succession, Reckoning, Films

WWE has made a series of new trademark filings, according to recent filings with the USPTO database obtained by SEScoops. Here are the key details:

Succession: Perhaps the most attention-grabbing of the new filings. The name is famously associated with the acclaimed HBO television series, but WWE has now secured rights to use it for their own entertainment purposes.

WWE Films: This trademark is likely a standard renewal, protecting the branding of WWE's film production division. The studio has a legacy of producing movies featuring popular WWE Superstars.

Reckoning: Wrestling fans may recall this name from Mia Yim's stint as "Reckoning" during her time in the Retribution faction in 2020.

Filing Date: September 4, 2025

The “goods and services” description for all three trademarks is broad, granting WWE the flexibility to use these names across a wide variety of wrestling-related performances and media.

Other recent trademark filings from this summer include: