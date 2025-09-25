WWE Files Trademark Application for “INVASION”

On September 24, 2025, WWE filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the name INVASION. The filing covers a wide range of entertainment services typical of WWE trademarks, including wrestling exhibitions and performances delivered live, on television, radio, and through digital media.

The goods and services description reads: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, organizing sporting events for wrestling fan club members, social entertainment events, online newsletters, and blogs in sports entertainment.”

Currently, the trademark status is live and awaiting assignment to a USPTO examining attorney. WWE’s application signals potential future use of the INVASION name in upcoming wrestling events, programming, or merchandise.

WWE’s new trademark for “INVASION” is noteworthy, as the company previously used the name for the memorable 2001 WWF Invasion pay-per-view event, which featured talent from WCW and ECW in a major storyline crossover. Today, WWE operates multiple successful brands, including Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, has recently partnered with AAA, and maintains an active working relationship with TNA, further expanding its global wrestling footprint.







